Football: Leonardo Bonucci on target as four-star Juventus romp clear at the top of Serie A

Milan (AFP) - Premier League target Leonardo Bonucci scored the final goal on the night as Juventus moved 11 points clear at the top of Serie A with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.

Bonucci, a former target for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, has been linked in recent days with a big-money move to Manchester City.

And the Italian international centre-back underlined his all-round class with a great finish in the 64th minute of a largely one-sided encounter in Turin that saw Massimiliano Allegri's men take another step towards a record sixth consecutive 'Scudetto'.

Genoa had stunned Juventus 3-1 in the reverse fixture last September. But days after holding Barcelona to a goalless second-leg draw at the Camp Nou to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League 3-0 on aggregate, Juve were never likely to buckle.

A bright start saw the hosts in front by 17 minutes, when Ezequiel Munoz scored an own goal past Genoa goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna, after Claudio Marchisio had got the slightest of touches to Gonzalo Higuain's deep delivery from midfield.

But if Genoa's fans were aggrieved, they could have little argument two minutes later.

Dybala, the architect of Juve's first-leg win over Barcelona - when he scored a brace - turned on the class to beat Lamanna with a crisp shot from the edge of the area.

When Mario Mandzukic picked up his own rebound four minutes before the interval, the Croatian striker pounced to curl a superb shot past the outstretched hands of Lamanna.

Barely 10 minutes later, Genoa's defence stood off as Bonucci burst through to hit a shot that looped over Lamanna into the net. Juve should have had a fifth but hit the woodwork three times. Marchisio's drive came off the crossbar 20 minutes from the end, with Higuain smashing the rebound against the post. Seven minutes later, Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah's long-range drive also came off the upright.

Roma face basement side Pescara on Monday but even with a win, the capital club will struggle to close the gap over the remaining five games.

Lazio stay fourth, with a Keita Balde hat-trick in the space of five second-half minutes in a 6-2 romp over Palermo that boosted their Europa League hopes.

Inspired by Atalanta's 3-2 win over Bologna, Lazio responded to the challenge from Gian Piero Gasperini's men in defiant fashion at the Stadio Olimpico.

A Ciro Immobile brace had Lazio up 2-0 inside 10 minutes and Balde's treble, including a 24th-minute penalty, secured the points well before the half-time interval.

"The lads did great, what I liked most is how they put into practice what we'd spoke about," said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi.

Balde is reported to be leaving Lazio, and Inzaghi added: "He's a really important player for us."

Atalanta are in fifth, one point further behind with AC Milan still in sixth but now five points behind the Europa League places after a stunning 1-2 defeat at home to Empoli. Milan's Spanish forward Suso missed a second-half penalty.