Football: Inter Milan beat Chelsea 2-1 to clinch the International Champions Cup S'pore trophy

SINGAPORE - Inter Milan held firm to record a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the final fixture of the International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore on Saturday (July 29).

The result sees the Nerazzurri lift the inaugural ICC Singapore trophy, after finishing top of the three-team table with six points.

Chelsea had their work cut out for them going into the match, needing a victory by a two-goal margin to topple Inter in the standings and win the tournament.

Both teams wasted little time, attacking from the first whistle, much to the delight of the 32,547 fans at the National Stadium.

Despite the attacking football on display, neither team could convert their chances into goals. Just when the match appeared to be heading into the half-time break goalless, the Italian Serie A side broke the deadlock in stoppage time, courtesy of Stefan Jovetic.

Referee Sukhbir Singh awarded a penalty after the Serbian international was brought down by Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta in the six-yard box.

Jovetic scuppered the spot kick, with Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois guessing the right way, but made amends immediately by tapping home the rebound to give his team the lead.

The Inter striker was set for a brace when he found the back of the net once again at the start of the second half but his effort was ruled offside.

Ivan Perisic then doubled the scoreline six minutes into the second half, driving in from the left wing to slot home past Thibault Courtois.

But a horror own goal by substitute midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from the halfway line in the 73rd minute gave the Blues a glimmer of hope as they went on the offensive.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 86th minute when Michy Batshuayi equalised but the goal was disallowed as the Belgian striker was in an offside position.

Inter Milan held their nerve in the final few minutes of the match, repelling wave after wave of Chelsea attacks to bring home the trophy.

The ICC Singapore trophy caps off the Italian side's Asian tour, which saw them go unbeaten against Schalke 04, Olympique Lyonnaise, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.