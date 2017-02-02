Football: Hariss Harun headed for Spanish club Ce L'Hospitalet on one-year loan

SINGAPORE - The wait to find out where he would be playing for the new season has ended for national midfielder Hariss Harun, as he will be plying his trade in Spain.

The Singapore midfielder's club Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) announced through a Facebook post on Thursday that the 26-year-old has secured a one-year loan to play at Spanish third division club, Ce L'Hospitalet.

The post also said that Hariss, Singapore's national team vice-captain, will leave for Spain on Sunday, and added: "Hariss will be on a year-long loan... to gain experience and improve the quality of his game.

"Without a doubt, this long-term plan will have a positive impact on the club in the future."

Ce L'Hospitalet is a club that is based in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, located in the province of Barcelona.