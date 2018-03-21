Football: Goodbye S-League, welcome Singapore Premier League

SINGAPORE - After 23 seasons from its inauguration in 1996, the S-League days are over and the Republic's only professional sports competition has been reborn as the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

The re-branding was announced at the National Stadium on Wednesday (March 21) by Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong, who also unveiled the league's new logo, which is that of a red and blue-coloured roaring lion. Red was chosen as it is a national colour while blue is the official colour of FAS.

He said: "Our new vision and attitude will improve the vibrancy of football in Singapore. The Council and I knew that a revitalisation of our domestic league was necessary for Singapore football to move forward. When we were elected into the Council, we were given the mandate by our affiliates to create a positive change for the betterment of Singapore football.

"We want a league that belongs to all Singaporeans, one that they will be proud to support, to own. We are looking at having a league that is professional in every sense. We are looking at a quality product that is in a class of its own."

He said the SPL will focus on four key areas. The first is to become a premium platform for aspiring players where youth development is a central focus for clubs. The new quota of six Under-23 players in every local club, with three starting every match, is a move towards that direction.

Secondly, the league wants to raise professionalism and the FAS will aim to provide more opportunities to help players, coaches, officials and clubs to improve their competencies.

The SPL's third pillar is sustainability as it will try to ensure its brand is commercially viable and attractive to sponsors.

Finally, the league, which had suffered from declining attendance and quality of play, wants to build a vibrant football culture and the FAS has urged clubs to strengthen their connection to local communities.

In order to achieve this, the majority of SPL fixtures will be played over the weekend, with matches largely kicking off at 5.30pm and pre-match activities to entertain families.

Last season, this plan proved popular at Tampines Rovers as the club rolled out activities like manicure stations, popcorn and photo booths for fans at Our Tampines Hub.

Four league games will also be played at the National Stadium under the FAS' Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Singapore Sports Hub.

The SPL will also stream at least half of its matches live and its content will be produced in-house by the FAS.

A new centralised ticketing system in partnership with APACTix will also be introduced which allow fans to purchase tickets for all matches under the FAS umbrella (SPL matches, international friendlies and all other FAS-hosted matches) online.

FAS vice-president Edwin Tong said: "While we see this as an exciting start, it does not automatically mean things will be better immediately. That will not happen overnight but we hope all will ride along on this journey with us."

Lim added: "Ultimately, the league exists to help build a strong national team. We want a league that belongs to all Singaporeans and one that they are proud to support and to own."