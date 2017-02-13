Football: Former Real Madrid, Brazil star Roberto Carlos struts his stuff at ITE College Central

SINGAPORE - Former Real Madrid footballer Roberto Carlos found time to wield that magical left leg of his as he started his whirlwind Singapore stint at Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central on Monday (Feb 13).

Widely regarded as one of the best left-backs to play the game, he booted autographed footballs into the 500-strong crowd, sending the students into a frenzy with each kick.

He was joined by local legend Fandi Ahmad. The duo anchored a short sharing session with the students - dubbed Celebrating Values through Sport - and talked about how football inspired them.

The 43-year-old is in town at the invite of the Real Madrid Foundation Technical Academy, launched in 2013 in collaboration with ITE College Central.

Former football players Fandi Ahmad and Roberto Carlos share the stage @realmadriden #SGFootball pic.twitter.com/nQ1rK2gSwV — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) February 13, 2017

He is also scheduled to train at the Stamford American International School.

Carlos won three Champions League titles and four La Liga championships in 11 seasons with Real. He played 128 times for Brazil and won the Fifa World Cup in 2002.

Fandi on his favourite Carlos goal: that free-kick against France in a friendly. pic.twitter.com/BGiN5XAbWW — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) February 13, 2017