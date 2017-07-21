Football: Fan and media frenzy as Cristiano Ronaldo visits Singapore tycoon Peter Lim and family at Thomson Medical Centre

SINGAPORE - Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Singapore on Friday (July 21) on a one-day whistle-stop visit.

Casually attired in sportswear, the 32-year-old arrived at Thomson Medical Centre at 10am to visit Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, his daughter Kim and newborn grandson.

The Portugal captain was greeted by some 100 fans, who clamoured for photos and autographs, but bodyguards quickly escorted the star forward to the lift.

Kelvin, a 17-year-old student who refused to give his full name, said: "I found out about Ronaldo's arrival through The Straits Times' Facebook post.

"I have been following Ronaldo since his Manchester United days and I had been waiting here since 9am.

"Although he didn't sign my jersey, it was still an unbelievable experience to see him in person for the first time."



Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Thomson Medical Centre on July 21, 2017, to visit Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, his daughter Kim and newborn grandson. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM





Ronaldo's image rights, apart from those related to his club Real Madrid, are managed by Mint Media, a Hong Kong-based company owned by Lim.

Later on Friday, he will sign a major endorsement deal brokered by Mint Media and he will also dine with Lim, who is a close personal friend.

The player is one of the most marketable athletes in the world and has endorsements with major brands like Nike, Emporio Armani, Tag Heuer and Herbalife.

Ronaldo will jet off later today to attend Mint Media events in Beijing and Shanghai.