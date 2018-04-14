Commonwealth Games: Para-athlete Mohammad Khairi Ishak gets four-year ban for failed dope test

SINGAPORE - National para-athlete Mohammad Khairi Ishak has been slapped with a four-year ban after a positive doping test.

The 28-year-old para-sprinter had tested positive for methandienone, an anabolic steroid, in an out-of-competition test on March 12, for which he was provisionally suspended.

On Thursday evening, he faced a three-man panel in a two-hour hearing at the Anti-Doping Singapore (ADS) office on Thursday night to plead his case.

Upon deliberation, the panel has decided to impose a formal suspension on Khairi.

Said an ADS spokesman: "The National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee has imposed a four-year ban commencing from the date that the provisional suspension came into effect on April 6, 2018."

After emerging from his hearing on Thursday evening, Khairi had told The Straits Times that he was surprised and confused that he had tested positive.

He added that he suspected contaminated protein whey isolate he had taken - one of three supplements he takes to aid recovery, with the other two being fish oil and creatine monohydrate - was what led to his failed test.

Khairi, whose right hand was paralysed after a motorcycle crash in 2011, won a silver (T46 100m) and bronze (T46 200m) at last year's Beijing World Para Athletics Grand Prix and also represented Singapore at the 2014 and 2017 Asean Para Games.