DBS Marina Regatta: DBS introduces Battle Bay Extreme as part of 50th jubilee

To celebrate its half-century anniversary, DBS is doubling the fun at this year's DBS Marina Regatta.

The seventh edition of Singapore's biggest water sports festival will take place over two weekends instead of one.

It will be held at The Promontory@Marina Bay on May 26-27 and June 2-3 .

There will be something for everyone, with adrenaline junkies set to get an extra kick.

The bank is partnering American sports brand Under Armour to introduce South-east Asia's largest land and water obstacle course, Battle Bay Extreme.

Participants will be able to choose from three levels, ranging from beginner (Initiate), intermediate (Intense) to advanced (Insane).

DBS Singapore country head Sim S. Lim said: "To mark (our golden jubilee), we have curated a series of activities that best represent what makes DBS special to our customers.

"We have Battle Bay Extreme which best demonstrates our tenacious spirit, Asia's largest dragon boating competition which plays to our spirit of excellence and competition and a Creator's Market which represents our spark of creativity and all things fun."

To help Singaporeans get ready for the festival, DBS will hold a series of complimentary fitness activities around the bay starting next Tuesday (April 17).

Prices for Battle Bay Extreme start from $8, making it the most affordable sporting event in Singapore. For $38, participants will also be able to test their strength and resilience at stations such as a six-foot wall, inverted ladders and rope climbs.

All registered participants will receive a goodie bag and get the chance to contribute to a good cause.

DBS will donate all registration fees from Battle Bay Extreme to Thye Hua Kwan in support of its adoption of innovative solutions for active ageing seniors.

Singapore's Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling will also lead a celebrity challenge.

Lim said of Schooling: "He is an inspiration to everyone, and embodies the spirit of excellence that also drives Singaporeans to reach for greater heights."

Some 80 teams from across Asia are also expected to compete in the international dragon boating competition, with a total of $134,000 - the largest prize money on offer for the sport in Asia - at stake.

The competition is jointly organised by DBS and Singapore Dragon Boat Association (SDBA).

SDBA president Chia Shi-Lu said: "With the huge support of DBS, the dragon boating community has grown exponentially both in Singapore and regionally, with the DBS MR being one of the most anticipated regattas annually."

• Registration for the complimentary pre-regatta fitness classes and Battle Bay Extreme are now open at www.dbsmarinaregatta.com