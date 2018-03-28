Cricket: Steve Smith, David Warner get 12-month bans

Australian cricket captain Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for his part in a ball tampering scandal during the third test against South Africa.
SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Steve Smith and David Warner have both been banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia (CA) for their roles in the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa, according to an Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) report on Wednesday (March 28).

Axed captain Smith, vice-captain Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft have all been sent home from South Africa for their role in a scandal that has rocked Australian cricket.

"I understand that Steve Smith and David Warner are getting a 12-month ban from the game in Australia," ABC's chief cricket commentator Jim Maxwell was quoted as saying in the report.

"I don't know how that affects them elsewhere in the world, but I understand that is the nature of the penalty, the sanction as they like to call it."

Maxwell was unaware about the fate of Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera scuffing up the ball during the Cape Town test against South Africa.

CA chief James Sutherland is expected to officially announce "significant sanctions" for the trio at a news conference in Johannesburg later on Wednesday.

