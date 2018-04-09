Commonwealth Games: Singapore's badminton mixed team beaten 0-3 by England in bronze-medal tie

GOLD COAST (Australia) - The young Singapore badminton team put up a spirited display in their mixed team bronze-medal tie against England on Monday (April 9), but lost 0-3 at the Carrara Sports Arena.

In the first match, the Republic's mixed doubles pair of Terry Hee and Crystal Wong won the first game 21-16, but lost the next two to Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith 19-21, 18-21 to give England the lead.

Hee, 22, said: "I think the opponents sped up quite a bit (in the third game); we were trying to follow their speed and weren't as patient as the first game. That put us in quiet a difficult position.

"Overall they played better today in the crucial moments, that's why they won the game."

World No. 225 men's singles shuttler Loh Kean Yew almost caused a sensational upset in the second match, but capitulated at the end to give world No. 22 Rajiv Ouseph a 22-20, 15-21, 23-25 victory.

Cutting a frustrated and disappointed figure when he spoke to The Straits Times, Loh said: "I would say experience made the difference in the final game; he could handle the pressure better while I seemed to be rushing to win the point.

"He was steady and when he had the chance to execute his play, he did it. That was the difference."

England scored the winning point in the third match, when world No. 24 pair Chris Langridge and Ellis beat Hee and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta, ranked 133rd in the world, 21-9, 19-21, 21-13.

The shuttlers return to action on Tuesday (April 10) in the individual events.