Commonwealth Games: National shooter Teo Shun Xie is Singapore's flag-bearer

SINGAPORE - National shooter Teo Shun Xie will be the flag-bearer for Singapore at April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The 29-year-old, the Games' defending gold medallist in the women's 10m air pistol event, received the flag from Team Singapore's chef de mission Mark Chay in a ceremony held at Dunman High School on Friday (March 23).

Former national swimmer Chay received the flag from Speaker of Parliament and Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin.

Baey Yam Keng, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, was also present at the ceremony.

Teo, who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said: "It's an honour to be appointed as the flag-bearer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. The team has been working very hard to prepare for the Games and I hope we will all meet our targets."

Team Singapore will be represented on the Gold Coast by 60 athletes from 11 sports, including four para-athletes.

Chay, 36, will be assisted by ex-Singapore gymnast Lim Heem Wei, who turns 29 on April 12.

Mr Tan said in his speech: "Firstly, I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all the 60 athletes from 11 sports who have qualified to make the team. I am also happy to note that there are four para-athletes who qualified for the Games. The Commonwealth Games remains as one of the rare opportunities where our athletes - both able-bodied and para - compete as one contingent.

"2018 has started out to be a significant and memorable year for Team Singapore. We competed at the Winter Olympic Games for the first time in February, and there are two more major Games - Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games - in our sporting calendar this year. I wish all the athletes preparing for these Games all the best."

Chay added: "We are heading to the Commonwealth Games with a smaller contingent but one that is competing in more sports than in 2014.

"Our athletes range from 15-year-old debutants to seasoned campaigners participating in their fourth Commonwealth Games, they have all worked very hard to get there. We hope Singaporeans will cheer and support them during the Games."

At the Glasgow 2014 Games, Team Singapore won 17 medals, including eight gold medals.

The 2018 edition starts on April 4 and ends on April 15.