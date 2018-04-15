Commonwealth Games: Singapore's Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu secure table tennis mixed doubles gold

Singapore paddlers Gao Ning (left) and Yu Mengyu posing with their gold medals following their victory at the Commonwealth Games.
Singapore paddlers Gao Ning (left) and Yu Mengyu posing with their gold medals following their victory at the Commonwealth Games.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu (pictured) in action against England's Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin at the Commonwealth Games.
Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu (pictured) in action against England's Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin at the Commonwealth Games.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu (pictured) in action against England's Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin at the Commonwealth Games.
Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu (pictured) in action against England's Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin at the Commonwealth Games. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
GOLD COAST (Australia) - Singapore clinched a second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games table tennis competition when Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu beat England's Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin 12-10, 12-10, 11-9 in the mixed doubles final on Sunday morning (April 15).

The victory was the paddlers' second on the Gold Coast following Yu's win with Feng Tianwei in the women's doubles on Friday.

Gao, 35, will also be in action later on Sunday when he faces Nigerian top seed Quadri Aruna in the men's singles final.

The Games end later on Sunday.

