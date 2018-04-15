Commonwealth Games: Singapore's Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu secure table tennis mixed doubles gold

GOLD COAST (Australia) - Singapore clinched a second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games table tennis competition when Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu beat England's Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin 12-10, 12-10, 11-9 in the mixed doubles final on Sunday morning (April 15).

The victory was the paddlers' second on the Gold Coast following Yu's win with Feng Tianwei in the women's doubles on Friday.

Gao, 35, will also be in action later on Sunday when he faces Nigerian top seed Quadri Aruna in the men's singles final.

The Games end later on Sunday.