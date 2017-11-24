Cheyenne Goh, 18, becomes first Singaporean athlete to qualify for Winter Olympics

SINGAPORE - Short track speed skater Cheyenne Goh has become the first Singaporean to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

The 18-year-old is set to make her - and the country's debut - at the PyeongChang Games in February.

According to the Singapore Ice Skating Association (Sisa), she won the spot for the country after competing at the Audi ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events which served as Olympic Winter Games Qualifying Competitions.

The World Cup competitions were held in Budapest, Dordrecht, Shanghai and Seoul from September to November.

She finished 20th in the women's 1,500m race in the World Cup Shanghai leg, racking up enough points that took her world ranking to 36th and earned her a berth in the 1,500m event in PyeongChang.

Cheyenne is the first short track speed skater from South-east Asia to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

Said Sisa president Sonja Chong in a statement: "We are very excited that Singapore has qualified for the Winter Olympics for the first time ever.

"This is a huge milestone for winter sports in Singapore. It has been our dream since Sisa became a National Sports Association under Sport Singapore in 2002 and Singapore's only Olympic-sized rink opened in 2012."

Cheyenne said: "This is a very happy moment for me and I am thrilled to be back in Singapore to share this with my team-mates and the community. I will definitely need to focus on training and further improving myself, and I really appreciate the support and encouragement that everyone is giving me."

Cheyenne was the first Singaporean female to compete at the 2017 ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Rotterdam in March, as well the first Singaporean female short track athlete to compete at the Asian Winter Games this year.

At the SEA Games in August, she clinched two silvers and one bronze in Kuala Lumpur.

The Winter Olympic Games will be held in PyeongChang, South Korea, from Feb 9-25. The women's 1,500m short track event is pencilled in for Feb 17.

Short track speed skating sees skaters race on an oval ice track with a circumference of 111.12 metres, on a rink measuring 60 by 30 metres.

It became a full Olympic sport in 1992.