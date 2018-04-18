Boxing: Ridhwan wants convincing win over Filipino opponent as jabs fly at press conference

SINGAPORE - Ahead of the biggest fight of his career, Singapore professional boxer Muhammad Ridhwan looked the part at the Roar of Singapore IV press conference at Marina Bay Sands on Wednesday (April 18) afternoon.

While the other fighters on the panel wore T-shirts, with a jacket draped over at best, the 30-year-old was dressed in a spiffy three-piece suit.

Quoting mixed martial arts superstar Georges St Pierre, Ridhwan told The Straits Times: "If you look good, you feel good. And if you feel good, you do good.

"I wanted to dress the part and enjoy myself today. And I also wanted to look good for people, not just in the ring but out of it as well."

The 58th-ranked featherweight in the world will face Filipino Jeson Umbal, 24, for the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) intercontinental featherweight title at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Ridhwan not only looked the part but sounded like a champion-in-waiting.

When a question was posed to both him and Umbal about what they thought about each other, Ridhwan quipped: "Ladies first."

Umbal responded with a soft smile, and said through a translator: "Ridhwan is a good fighter, but I'm better."

Ridhwan replied: "Jeson has lost before, five times I think, and he's going to taste defeat again.

"He's got power but is one-dimensional. He'll get tired after four or five rounds and give up."

The Singaporean added that he was gunning for a comprehensive result over Umbal, who is the ranked nine places higher than him.

He said: "It's great to have home support and to be fighting in front of my fellow Singaporeans.

"I don't just want to win, I want to win convincingly. I don't want to win (via decision) and have people say it's because we fought in Singapore.

"To me, even if we fought in his living room, I would win."

In an entertaining press conference, there were also barbs thrown by the fighters in the two other main fights.

After his opponent Michael Desmarinas said he would leave Singapore empty-handed and return to France in tears, Karim Guerfi, who is the World Boxing Council's No.6-ranked bantamweight, got up from his seat and reached for the IBO world bantamweight title and said: "I keep this now."

Malaysian "Miracle" Meeraj Khan and New Zealander Chase "Hellboy" Haley also traded insults freely.

The two have faced each other twice before, with Haley winning via mixed decision (two judges scoring a win for him, while a third scoring a win to Khan) the first time, before a draw in their second meeting (one judge scored a draw, with Haley and Khan both getting one judge's decision).

Said 25-year-old Haley: "We've fought twice now and I know the way Meeraj fights, his strengths and weaknesses.

"He says he's going to box me, so that means he will run for 10 rounds again.

"But I'm stronger now (than in the last fight), I'll cut the ring and we'll see on Friday night what happens."

Meeraj, 27, fired back: "You're a very boring fighter, very one-dimensional, almost like a toddler.

"If I won a weak mixed decision (like in their first fight), I wouldn't be happy. I would use the belt to cover my face.

"On Friday, I'm going to knock you down, not just to the mat, through the ground back to hell - since you call yourself Hellboy."