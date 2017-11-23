NBA: Milwaukee Bucks have the Phoenix Suns' number, Joel Embiid overpowers the Portland Trail Blazers

(THE SPORTS XCHANGE) - Kris Middleton scored 40 points and Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 30-foot Devin Booker buzzer-beater to force overtime and outlast Phoenix Suns 113-107 in overtime.

Eric Bledsoe, traded to Milwaukee by the Suns on Nov 7 after tweeting that he didn't want to be in Phoenix, added 30 points and seven assists and seven turnovers in his return.

Milwaukee overcame the absence of star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) to beat the Suns for the fifth straight time and the third in a row in Phoenix after losing there 24 straight times previously. d

Devin Booker scored 23 points and tied the game at 105 with his shot near the Bucks bench as time expired.

Harrison Barnes' buzzer-beating three-pointer gave Dallas Mavericks a 95-94 victory over Memphis Grizzlies.

Barnes recorded 22 points and nine rebounds. Dennis Smith Jr scored 17 points, and Dirk Nowitzki finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who have defeated the Grizzlies twice this season among their four victories.

Tyreke Evans paced Memphis with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists (six turnovers) off the bench.

Tim Hardaway Jr had a career-high 38 points as the New York Knicks had a franchise-best 28-0 scoring run in the third quarter to defeat Toronto Raptors 108-100.

Courtney Lee had 11 of his 15 points in the third quarter and Enes Kanter had seven of his 11 during the Knicks' best quarter of the season in which they outscored the Raptors 41-10.

Hardaway scored 12 points during the run. Kyle Lowry had 25 points and 10 points and DeMar Derozan added 18 points to lead Toronto, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

James Harden and Chris Paul paced a dazzling first-half blitz before Trevor Ariza stifled a Denver Nuggets rally in the third quarter as the Houston Rockets rolled to a 125-95 victory.

Harden and Paul combined for 44 points and 21 assists, tallying 34 points on 10-for-15 shooting prior to intermission as the Rockets raced to a 35-point half-time lead.

When Will Barton (20 points) and Nikola Jokic (17 points) helped the Nuggets cut the deficit to 81-60 midway through the third, Ariza responded with 11 consecutive points to re-establish control.

Anthony Davis scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and DeMarcus Cousins added 24 points and 15 boards to power the New Orleans Pelicans past the San Antonio Spurs 107-90.

Davis' 29 points moved him past Chris Paul into second place on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

He has 7,938 points, surpassing Paul's 7,936 during his New Orleans tenure. David West (8,690) is first on New Orleans' all-time scoring list.

The Spurs, who had won four of their previous five games, got 19 points from Rudy Gay, 17 from Pau Gasol and 16 from LaMarcus Aldridge.

Dwight Howard had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb scored 24 apiece as the Charlotte Hornets rallied for an improbable overtime 129-124 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Hornets rallied from a nine-point deficit in the last four minutes of regulation, then dominated the overtime period.

They took the lead for good at 119-116 on Walker's three-pointer with 3min 21sec left and eventually pushed the lead to seven. Charlotte have won three straight.

Jimmy Butler tied a season high with 26 points, and Taj Gibson added a season-high 24 as the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Orlando Magic its sixth straight loss with a 124-118 win.

The Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season. Jeff Teague added 22 points and 11 assists for Minnesota.

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 26 points while Terrence Ross scored a season-high 22 points, Elfrid Payton had 10 points and 13 assists, and Nikola Vucevic added 11 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando.

Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 101-81. Ben Simmons added 16 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals for the 76ers, who won for the fourth time in five games to improve to 10-7.

T.J. McConnell contributed 13 points off the bench for Philadelphia. Damian Lillard poured in 30 points for the Trail Blazers, but Portland shot only 33.7 per cent from the floor.

Derrick Favors scored 23 points and Rodney Hood added 19 off the bench to lead the Utah Jazz past the Chicago Bulls 110-80.

Alec Burks also chipped in 15 points for the Jazz, who snapped a three-game losing streak to Chicago extending to the 2015-16 season.

Utah was 11-of-22 from three-point range during the second and third quarter.

Wesley Johnson scored a season-high 24 points as the Los Angeles Clippers ended its nine-game losing streak with a 116-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Blake Griffin scored 26 and Atlanta native Lou Williams added 20 points and eight assists for the Clippers.

Johnson entered the game averaging only 6.8 points but shot eight-for-10 from the field and matched his career-best six three-pointers. Griffin was nine-for-19 from the field and add 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Willie Cauley-Stein scored a season-high 26 points off the bench, and starter Zach Randolph added 22 as the Sacramento Kings routed the Los Angeles Lakers 113-102.

The two front-court men combined to make 20-of-30 shots, and the Kings blazed away for 55.3 per cent shooting en route to winning for the fourth time in their past five home games.

Buddy Hield returned from a two-game absence caused by a sprained right ankle to score 10 points for Sacramento.