NBA: Heat edge out Raptors in final second, Trail Blazers silence Thunder

TORONTO (REUTERS) - Wayne Ellington scored the decisive basket with 0.3 second remaining to give the Miami Heat a dramatic 90-89 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the National Basketball Association on Tuesday (Jan 9).

DeMar DeRozan put the Raptors ahead by tipping in his own miss with 3.1 seconds left before Ellington answered with the lay-up that gave Miami their fifth consecutive victory. Ellington received an inbounds pass in the right corner and drove the baseline for the winning points.

Goran Dragic scored 24 points and collected a career-best 12 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo recorded 16 points and career bests of 15 rebounds and five blocked shots, Ellington scored 15 points, and Hassan Whiteside contributed 13 points and 15 rebounds.

DeRozan scored 25 points for the Raptors, who had their five-game winning streak halted. Delon Wright scored 13 points while starting in place of point guard Kyle Lowry, who is day-to-day due to a bruised tailbone and back spasms.

Trail Blazers 117 Thunder 106: CJ McCollum scored 15 of his 27 points in the third quarter as visiting Portland opened things up en route to a victory over Oklahoma City.

Shabazz Napier scored 21 points and Jusuf Nurkic collected 20 points and eight rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who moved ahead of the Thunder and into fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George each scored 22 points for Oklahoma City, and Carmelo Anthony finished with 19 points. Westbrook added 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Mavericks 114 Magic 99: Dirk Nowitzki turned back the clock and matched his season high of 20 points to help Dallas defeat visiting Orlando.

It marked just the second time all season that the 39-year-old Nowitzki reached the 20-point mark. Dennis Smith Jr also scored 20 points for the Mavericks, who ended a three-game slide while notching their sixth consecutive home victory over the Magic.

Aaron Gordon scored 19 points and D.J. Augustin added 18 for Orlando, who have dropped five straight games and 14 of their past 15.