NBA: Another Westbrook triple-double lifts Thunder over Heat

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The seemingly unstoppable Russell Westbrook produced his 15th triple-double of the season on Tuesday, to propel the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 106-94 National Basketball Association victory over the Heat in Miami.

His 52nd career triple-double was his 30th of 2016 - a total spanning the latter part of last season.

He joined Oscar Robertson as the only players to notch 30 triple-doubles in a calendar year - furthering his chances of matching Robertson's 1961-62 feat of averaging a triple-double over an entire season.

"He's a unique player," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said of Westbrook, who reeled in a rebound to wrap up a triple-double with 6:40 remaining in the third quarter.

He finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists.

"When you see him going up above guys to get rebounds, it's really remarkable," added Donovan, who noted that Westbrook's rebounds, all of them on the defensive end, ignited the Thunder's offence.

"That was 17 times where we could generate a fast break just through him," Donovan said. "(Westbrook) has it, the team sees it, and now we can get out and run."

Oklahoma City had a 16-4 advantage in fast break points and outscored Miami 58-32 in the paint.

Westbrook connected on 11 of 22 shots from the floor and seven of 10 from the free throw line.

But Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the lasting impression left by Westbrook was the way he gave it all he had for all 37 minutes he spent on the floor.

"From my perspective, some of the most impressive plays he made were diving in front of our bench, taking the charge at the end when they were up 12," Spoelstra said. "Every single possession is the most important possession to him.

"It's a great lesson to our young guys. What defines greatness is consistency."

In Boston, Gerald Green came off the bench to score a season-high 19 points in less than 19 minutes on the floor as the Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-103.

Avery Bradley scored 23 points and pulled down seven rebounds and Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and seven assists for the Celtics, who overcame the Grizzlies for the second time in eight days.