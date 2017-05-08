NBA: All square at 2-2 for Wizards v Celtics and Rockets v Spurs

(REUTERS) - Bradley Beal scored 29 points and the Washington Wizards reeled off 26 straight points in the third quarter to beat Boston 121-102 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

John Wall finished with 27 points after missing his first nine shots and 12 assists for the Wizards, who evened the best-of-seven series 2-2 after Boston won the first two games at home.

Washington shot 52.4 per cent from the field and outscored Boston 42-20 in the third quarter. Wall, Beal and Markieff Morris combined for 34 points in the period.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 19 points.

In Houston, James Harden recorded a double-double, and the Rockets' bench was exceptional in a romp over the San Antonio Spurs 125-104 in Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final series.

The Rockets hit 19 of 43 three-point attempts to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2, with the Spurs set to host Game 5.

Harden was superb throughout, recording game highs in points (28) and assists (12) to resuscitate an offensive attack that went silent as the Spurs rolled to victories in Games 2 and 3.

Guards Eric Gordon (22 points) and Lou Williams combined to score 35 off the bench for Houston, who did lose reserve centre Nene to a left-groin injury.

Spurs forwards Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 16 points apiece, while Jonathan Simmons tallied 17 points off the San Antonio bench.