Basketball: Singapore Slingers edge Malaysia Dragons 78-77 in 2OT to stay top of the league

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Slingers consolidated their position at the top of the Asean Basketball League with a thrilling 78-77 double-overtime victory against defending champions Westsports Malaysia Dragons at the OCBC Arena on Sunday.

Down 72-77 with 1min 52sec left in the second overtime period, the Slingers roared back with six unanswered points to send the crowd into delirious joy.

First, American import Xavier Alexander converted an off-balance lay-up, before Wong Wei Long hit both his free throw to narrow the Slingers' deficit to 76-77 with 37sec left.

Then, Leon Quek stole the ball in the Dragons' next possession, and it set up Alexander with score the winning points with another lay-up.

With the victory - their fourth straight in the six-team league - the Slingers stayed top of the ABL with seven wins and one defeat.

