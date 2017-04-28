Athletics: Two national marks broken on final day of Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - Two national records were set on the final day of the Singapore Open Track & Field Championships as Wendy Enn and Cheryl Chan posting new marks in the women's triple jump and 3,000m steeplechase events respectively.

Enn finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 12.05 metres, bettering Lynette Lim's 11.89m distance set in 2014. The 23-year-old finished behind Vietnam's Vu Thi Men (13.27m) at the National Stadium on Friday (April 28).

Meanwhile, Chan's previous national record of 11min 45.16sec in the 3,000m steeplechase fell as she clocked 11:42.2 to win the three-woman final. Vanessa Lee (11:45.09) was second ahead of Nicole Low (12:14.14).

Chan, 21, said: "I was trying to better my personal best, but (my timing today) was shy of 11.30, which was what I had hoped to achieve.

"I feel my speed endurance is not the best yet and there's still a lot to work on - the middle time between my barriers could be improved as well."