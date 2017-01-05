Yet another car caught on camera going against flow of traffic

SINGAPORE - Another day, another car driving against traffic.

Yet another dashcam video has emerged of a car driving against the flow of traffic, an occurence that has been increasingly prevalent recently.

In the video taken by Danny Eng, and uploaded onto social media such as road safety Facebook pages Beh Chia Lor and roads.sg, the car from which the video was taken, can be seen driving on the right-most lane.

When the driver spotted the incoming headlights of the rogue car, he swerved left to the next lane, avoiding a potentially catastrophic accident.

The incident allegedly happened along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas, just before the Clementi Avenue 2 exit, on Thursday (Jan 5) at about 1.30am.

In December last year, businessman Lim Chai Heng, 53, had driven his Mercedes Benz against traffic on the AYE, causing a multi-vehicle accident in which one man died.

A black Mercedes was also captured on camera waiting on the wrong side of the road at a traffic light junction in Bedok North, on Dec 29.

Another vehicle was filmed driving against traffic on Monday (Jan 2), at Gateway Drive towards Westgate shopping mall in Jurong East.