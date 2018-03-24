Yacht fire: Two women still in serious condition

The charred yacht was still at the fuel dock when The Straits Times visited the ONE°15 marina at about 10.30am yesterday. It was towed away at about 12.30pm.
The charred yacht was still at the fuel dock when The Straits Times visited the ONE°15 marina at about 10.30am yesterday. It was towed away at about 12.30pm.ST PHOTO: GRACIA LEE
Published
Mar 24, 2018, 5:00 am SGT
leejeg@sph.com.sg

Two women injured in Thursday's blaze on a yacht at ONE°15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove are still in a "serious but stable condition".

A Singapore General Hospital (SGH) spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday that they are the only victims from the fire still under its care. Of the 15 people hospitalised after the yacht berthed at a fuel dock went up in flames, 12 have been discharged.

The status of the infant taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital remains unknown, and the extent of the child's injuries is unclear. A spokesman for the hospital declined to comment, citing patient confidentiality.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Witnesses on Thursday said they heard a loud bang just before the yacht was engulfed in flames and black smoke.

Boat technician Derrick Sim, 33, who works at the marina, said he saw several people, including a woman carrying a child, screaming as they ran from the burning yacht.

He and two others from his boat maintenance company joined the club's emergency response team to fight the blaze before SCDF personnel arrived at the scene. The SCDF, which said it was alerted to the fire at 4.30pm, put it out by 4.50pm.

When ST visited the marina at about 10.30am yesterday, there was still a smell of petrol. The charred boat was still at the fuel dock and about eight people were seen inspecting it. It was towed away at about 12.30pm.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 24, 2018, with the headline 'Yacht fire: Two women still in serious condition'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Preparing students for the green business revolution
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online