Yacht fire: Two women still in serious condition

Two women injured in Thursday's blaze on a yacht at ONE°15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove are still in a "serious but stable condition".

A Singapore General Hospital (SGH) spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday that they are the only victims from the fire still under its care. Of the 15 people hospitalised after the yacht berthed at a fuel dock went up in flames, 12 have been discharged.

The status of the infant taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital remains unknown, and the extent of the child's injuries is unclear. A spokesman for the hospital declined to comment, citing patient confidentiality.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Witnesses on Thursday said they heard a loud bang just before the yacht was engulfed in flames and black smoke.

Boat technician Derrick Sim, 33, who works at the marina, said he saw several people, including a woman carrying a child, screaming as they ran from the burning yacht.

He and two others from his boat maintenance company joined the club's emergency response team to fight the blaze before SCDF personnel arrived at the scene. The SCDF, which said it was alerted to the fire at 4.30pm, put it out by 4.50pm.

When ST visited the marina at about 10.30am yesterday, there was still a smell of petrol. The charred boat was still at the fuel dock and about eight people were seen inspecting it. It was towed away at about 12.30pm.