Worker falls and dies at construction site in Sembawang Road; MOM investigating incident

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old worker fell from a building under construction in Sembawang on Friday (July 14) and died, in the second reported work site fatality that day.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower told The Straits Times on Saturday (July 15) that it was notified that the worker had fallen from a building under construction along Sembawang Road on Friday and died.

"The worker was supervising a group of three to prepare to receive the prefabricated bathroom unit for installation when he fell over the edge of the building to the ground level," said the MOM spokesman.

The worker was employed by Zong Yang Pte Ltd, and the main contractor is Qingdao Construction (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

MOM is currently investigating the incident.

The police said they were alerted at 1.47pm to a case of unnatural death at 513, Canberra Drive.

A 41-year-old man was found lying motionless on the ground and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.

Earlier on Friday, one worker died and 10 others were injured when an uncompleted structure linking the Tampines Expressway (TPE) to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) collapsed.