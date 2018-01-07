Woman's antics spark fear among neighbours

Some residents of Block 55, Lorong 5 Toa Payoh, are concerned about their safety due to the antics of one of their neighbours, who had been spotted flinging burning items over the parapet and splashing what appeared to be a corrosive liquid outside her home.

A housewife, who asked not to be named, told The Sunday Times yesterday that she had been hearing the woman shouting loudly every morning for the past two months.

She said the woman, who lives on the 10th storey of the block, would start yelling at around 7am and continue for about an hour before stopping.

The 40-year-old housewife, who has been living in a two-room flat on a lower floor for the past four years, said: "She appeared to be shouting at no one in particular.

"I couldn't make out what she was saying. So I just assumed that she's mentally unsound and left it at that."

But she is now worried about her safety after two police officers went to her flat on Friday.

"A policewoman asked me if I've had any problems with my neighbours, and I said no.

"She later showed me some pictures of the corridor outside the woman's flat and said that some neighbours had complained of her splashing things there.

"I took a look and was shocked.

"It looked as though somebody had splashed corrosive liquid there," she said.

Late that night, the housewife and her husband went up to the 10th storey.

She said: "The area outside the woman's flat was a mess.

"There was a strong chemical smell in the air and we felt a stinging sensation in our eyes. We left the area quickly after that."

Another neighbour, who also declined to be named, said that he had seen the woman hurling burning items over the parapet.

With a shudder, he said: "I fear for my safety and that of the children living in this block."

The Sunday Times went to the woman's flat yesterday.

The walls outside the unit were peeling, exposing bare bricks at certain spots.

The metal pipes were corroded and the floor looked pitted.

A man who was spotted leaving the woman's flat said he lives in the unit with his wife.

When asked about the state of the paintwork outside the unit, he replied: "They didn't coat it properly, that's why."

The middle-aged man, who refused to give his name, declined to answer further questions.

The housewife said her neighbours had seen the woman throwing burning items from her corridor down to the ground floor.

She is now worried that the woman might even start a fire.

She said: "My neighbours told me that the woman is often left alone when her husband goes to work.

"I think somebody must be around at home to ensure that her behaviour is kept in check.

"I'm also afraid that she could start splashing the same substances outside our homes as well."

She added: "I guess there is not much we can do for now, but to keep our windows and doors closed, just in case."