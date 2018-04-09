Woman and 7-year-old girl taken to hospital after car crash in Sembawang

SINGAPORE - A woman and a seven-year-old girl were taken to hospital after a car crash in Sembawang on Sunday evening (April 8).

The accident occurred at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive at around 6.45pm, the police said.

The Straits Times understands that the male driver of the car had skidded and mounted the kerb, crashing into a traffic light control box.

Photos published in citizen journalism portal Stomp show the badly damaged silver car stranded next to a tree.

Debris from the vehicle lay on the road and a traffic light control box was wrecked by the accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

The passengers, a 31-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl, were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital respectively, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.