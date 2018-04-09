Woman and 7-year-old girl taken to hospital after car crash in Sembawang

A car crashed into a traffic light control box at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive on April 8, 2018.
A car crashed into a traffic light control box at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: STOMP
A car crashed into a traffic light control box at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive on April 8, 2018.
A car crashed into a traffic light control box at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: STOMP
A car crashed into a traffic light control box at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive on April 8, 2018.
A car crashed into a traffic light control box at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: STOMP
Published
28 min ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A woman and a seven-year-old girl were taken to hospital after a car crash in Sembawang on Sunday evening (April 8).

The accident occurred at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive at around 6.45pm, the police said.

The Straits Times understands that the male driver of the car had skidded and mounted the kerb, crashing into a traffic light control box.

Photos published in citizen journalism portal Stomp show the badly damaged silver car stranded next to a tree.

Debris from the vehicle lay on the road and a traffic light control box was wrecked by the accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

The passengers, a 31-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl, were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital respectively, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food
Save better and smarter online