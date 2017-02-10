Toto Hongbao draw: 4 lucky winners share $12 million

Toto Hongbao draw results: 07, 29, 02, 27, 24, 34. Additional number: 21
A "Cai shen ye" or God of Fortune mascot was seen at the Singapore Pools building at 210 Middle Road, about 40 minutes before the $12 million Toto Hongbao draw.
People shake hands with a man dressed as the God of Fortune mascot at the Singapore Pools building at 210 Middle Road on Feb 10, 2017.
People gather at the Singapore Pools Building at 210 Middle Road on Feb 10, 2017, during the announcement of the winning numbers for the Toto Hongbao Draw.
SINGAPORE - Four winners shared the $12 million prize in Friday’s (Feb 10) Toto Hongbao draw. 

The winning numbers - 07, 29, 02, 27, 24 and 34, with an additional number 21 - were announced at 9.30pm, after days of anticipation that saw punters queueing up at Singapore Pools outlets around the island, with some picking spots that are considered "luckier".

The final amount for the draw is $12,001,648.

God of Fortune and lion dancers at the Singapore Pools lobby

To accommodate demand, Singapore Pools extended operating hours of its outlets .

People shake hands with the God of Fortune as they enter the Singapore Pools building
 

The draw was carried out at the Singapore Pools Building at 210 Middle Road, where 320 people gathered. It was accompanied by lion dance performances at 41 outlets islandwide.

A 50-year-old punter, who would give his name only as Mr Ng, said it was the first time he made his way down to watch the draw.

"I came for fun," he said. "I spent quite a bit but it's also the first time I bought so much."

A 78-year-old retiree who wants to be known only as Mr Low told The Straits Times he won about $50. "When the pot is small, I buy less. This time I spent a few hundred dollars because the pot is bigger." 


Some of the tickets purchased by Mr Low. ST PHOTO: ABIGAIL NG

Punters may have been enticed by last year's draw, which saw a record prize pot of $13.9 million.

Last year's two winning tickets were bought at a Livewire outlet at Marina Bay Sands and Ng Teo Guan Self Service at Block 301, Ubi Avenue 1.

To play Toto, punters pick at least six numbers between 1 and 49.

Each draw yields six winning numbers and an additional number, and punters are guaranteed a cash prize if at least three of their chosen numbers are included in the six winning ones.

To win the jackpot (Group 1 prize), all six chosen numbers must match the winning ones. The jackpot can be shared among multiple winners.

