Why It Matters

Every day on Page 2 of The Straits Times, reporters write about why certain news reports matter to readers. This is a weekly round-up of the columns.

The Public Service Commission has introduced a new scholarship for engineering studies and this prestigious award will help attract more people to the profession, said education reporter Yuen Sin. This will also help address the shortage of engineering talent in both the public and private sectors. http://str.sg/4PJB

Singapore's first MRT system, which comprises the North-South and East-West lines, has just had its timber sleepers replaced. Transport reporter Adrian Lim said this upgrade marks a milestone in the renewal of the system, which turns 30 years old next year. http://str.sg/4dFh

The express bus industry in Malaysia has come under scrutiny again as a result of a Christmas Eve crash. Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh said the crash has highlighted once more the Malaysian government regulation of bus ticket prices, which affects vehicle maintenance and wages, leading to higher accident rates. http://str.sg/4dV6

Singapore's aerospace sector is facing a slowdown as airlines operate newer planes, which do not need as many repairs. But aviation correspondent Karamjit Kaur said firms should take advantage of the current lull to prepare for an expected upturn in a couple of years. http://str.sg/4dRd