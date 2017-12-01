WhatsApp reportedly down in Singapore, hours after global outage

SINGAPORE - Messaging application WhatsApp appeared to be experiencing down time on Friday (Dec 1) morning, as Singapore users reported connection issues from around 10am.

Messages on the popular chat app could not be sent through from 10.15am, with the problem persisting into the next hour.

Downdetector.sg clocked a peak of 540 reports of problems with the chat app around 10am.

Commenters on the glitch detection site, which collects status reports from multiple sources and presents it in real-time, reported having trouble in Changi, Tanjong Pagar, Bukit Batok and Thomson.

The problem appeared to occur across phone models, with both iPhone and Samsung users reporting issues.

WhatsApp's services had resumed earlier in the morning, after an outage from 2am to 3am saw 1,669 reports of down time.

WhatsApp had issued a statement earlier saying that users around the world had been unable to access its service - with the outage most acute in northern Europe and Brazil.

California-based WhatsApp, which Facebook purchased for US$19 billion (S$25.6 billion) in 2014, is among the most popular messaging services in the world.