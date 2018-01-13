What the 'citizen jurors' recommended to beat diabetes

SINGAPORE - Over seven weeks and three full-day meetings, 76 "citizen jurors" came up with 12 recommendations to prevent and fight diabetes. The Ministry of Health will respond to their report within three months.

Here are their suggestions:

1. #DrinkPlainWater campaign led by citizens to make plain water more accessible and reduce liquid calories.

2. Popularise the Health Promotion Board's existing "My Healthy Plate" guideline to raise awareness about healthy eating among consumers and hawkers.

3. Incentivise stair-climbing at places like MRT stations to encourage Singaporeans to be more active.

4. Form a peer support group to link patients who have controlled their diabetes and their caregivers with newly diagnosed patients.

5. Promote healthy cooking at home through cooking classes, food preparation competition and other cooking communities.

6. Raise awareness of online patient support groups as a means to provide quick and timely guidance to manage the disease.

7. Strategic advertising to promote healthier food choices and other purchases.

8. Raise the Medisave claim limit from $450 to $700 for those under the Chronic Disease Management Programme.

9. Set up a rewards system to motivate diabetes patients to take better care of themselves - for example, they could get grocery vouchers if their diabetes is better-managed over a period of time.

10. Improve the communication skills and empathy of healthcare practitioners.

11. Increase awareness of and motivation to consume healthy foods in schools.

12. Improve canteen food in schools.