'Waterfall' in Tampines lift was due to choked gully: Town council

SINGAPORE - The lift that was shown in a viral video overflowing with rainwater had been inundated with water due to a choked gully, the Tampines Town Council said on Monday night (Jan 8).

A clip of the lift had gone viral online earlier that day, even as flash floods occurred in eastern Singapore due to heavy rain.

The lift in question was at a multistorey carpark at Block 429A, Tampines Street 45, a spokesman for the town council told The Straits Times.

The town council was alerted to the incident at about 9.50am. It activated its team, which turned off the lift immediately for the safety of residents.

The lift is at a carpark where the top storey is not sheltered and is built with a slight gradient to ensure water flows to the drainage area. However, the town council's team found that there were particles being washed and deposited at the trapped gully.

The choked gully prevented swift water flow out of the carpark, and the intense rain on Monday morning raised the water level above the carpark gradient such that it poured into the lift lobby and into the lift itself.

"There is only one lift in the carpark and we are in the midst of rectifying the issue," said the spokesman. "The town council does not compromise on residents' safety; we will ensure that the lift is certified safe before resuming operation."

The town council said it anticipates a higher volume of rainfall over Singapore as the north-east monsoon prevails, and has informed its conservancy team to check and ensure clearance of particles at all gully traps to enable sufficient water outflow.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank residents for their understanding and apologise for the inconvenience caused during this period," said the spokesman.