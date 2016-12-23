Watch: Top videos of 2016, from Joseph Schooling's homecoming to Pokemon Go frenzy

Former bad hat makes good after vicious gang attack

Like most of the young people working at the Charles & Keith headquarters in Tai Seng Link, Mr Eddie Neo cuts a trendy, sartorially spiffy figure.

His hair barbered into the latest comb-over, the 32-year-old is decked out in a striped blouson jacket, grey sweat pants and a pair of black sequined loafers with gold tips for his interview with The Sunday Times.

Long-time residents bid goodbye to Rochor Centre: 'Each neighbour is worth a million bucks'

Every day at 5.30am, retiree Victor Devan, 70, wakes up to the sound of the azan sounding from the nearby Abdul Gaffor mosque.

The Rochor Centre resident of 25 years - a familiar face to many in the area - has never needed an alarm clock.

Crowds line the streets and cheer as Joseph Schooling goes on 3-stop victory parade

From the HDB estate in Marine Parade to the glitzy shopping belt in the city, thousands lined the streets to give Singapore's first Olympic champion Joseph Schooling a rousing send-off on Thursday (Aug 18).

Schooling, 21, waved to the crowd and said "thank you" as he rode on a red open-top bus in a three-hour journey which took him from Marine Terrace Market to Singtel Comcentre and finally to Raffles City Shopping Centre.

ST Sessions: Theodora Lau

The girl-next-door with haunting vocals. Get up close and personal with singer-songwriter Theodora Lau as she kicks off the third season of ST Sessions.

Reliving history in last Hakka cemetery

Surrounded by Housing Board flats and a MRT track, Shuang Long Shan Cemetery has been the only constant in Holland Close since the late 1960s.

Unchanged since its graves were re-interred from a bigger graveyard that covered 40ha in the Ghim Moh area, the now smaller cemetery for the Hakka community - about the size of 2½ football fields - has completed half of its 99-year lease.

New video series Heroes Among Us kicks off with story of young leadership award winner

At a recent interview, Ms Qin Yunquan described her teenage self as someone who lacked self confidence.

But the now 27-year-old is no longer the same insecure girl.

Bridget’s Adventures: Flying over water with a jetpack

The chorus of R. Kelly’s song I Believe I Can Fly filled my head as the instructor increased the pressure of the water bursting out of the jetpack on my back.

Within seconds, I was dipping in and out of the water surface, and swerving in all directions. No amount of shrieking and kicking helped. I was not feeling the freedom of flight.

Zouk's last night at Jiak Kim Street

After 25 years at its Jiak Kim Street location by the Singapore River, Singapore nightlife institution Zouk opened its doors there for the last time on Saturday (Dec 3).

The crowds gathered for the historic occasion from as early as 7pm, four hours before the doors opened at 11pm.

Freewheeling sport of wheelchair rugby gives GBS survivor a new lease of life

For three hours on Tuesday (Oct 4) night, 51-year-old Tan Whee Boon rolled himself around a basketball court trying to get a volleyball across a finish line. He took bumps from his teammates and ended the night with several fresh bruises and abrasions on his arms.

Tomorrow, Mr Tan will hop on a flight to Jakarta and represent Singapore in the 2016 TAFISA World Games, where his team will battle it out with their counterparts from seven other nations.

Pokemon Go fans out in force to catch 'em all

We are one people, one nation, with one goal: To catch them all.

Since its launch on Aug 6, Pokemon Go mania has swept the island, with hunters young and old letting their fingers do the capturing of the virtual monsters on their smartphones.

