Singapore strongly condemns attack on Egypt mosque; no reports of Singaporean casualties

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has condemned the bombing at a mosque in Egypt which claimed the lives of at least 235 people, saying the "odious and wanton act" violated the sanctity of a place of worship.

A bomb was detonated at a mosque in the town of Bir Al-Abed in North Sinai on Friday (Nov 24), before gunmen shot at escaping worshippers in the deadliest attack of its kind in Egypt's modern history.

The attack killed at least 235 people and wounded 125 others.

Dr Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the terrorist attack.

"This horrific attack deliberately targeted worshippers during the well-attended Friday prayers," he wrote.

"We strongly condemn this odious and wanton act, which has taken so many innocent lives and injured countless others, and which violated the sanctity of a place of worship," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We stand with Egypt in this time of sorrow."

There were no reports of Singaporean casualties, Dr Balakrishnan said, but he advised Singaporeans in Egypt to keep in touch with their friends and family, monitor the news and heed the advice of local authorities.



Echoing his sentiment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement that Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attack on Al-Rawdah mosque.

"Those responsible for this odious act must be brought to justice," it said. "We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a swift recovery."

"Singapore stands together with the Egyptian government and people against the scourge of terrorism in this time of national mourning."

MFA added that its embassy in Cairo has been in contact with the Egyptian authorities and there are currently no e-registered Singaporeans in Bir Al-Abed.

Singaporeans in Egypt who need assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Cairo at these numbers - +20 2 3749 0468 / +20 2 3749 5045 or +20 109 8064 130 - or e-mail singemb_cai@mfa.sg

They may also contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at the 24-hour duty office: +65 6379 8800/+65 6379 8855 or e-mail mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg