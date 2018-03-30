Visitor discovers war relic in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

SINGAPORE - A war relic was discovered in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve on Friday morning (March 30), with police cordoning off an area for about five hours.

In response to queries, police said they were alerted to a war relic at the nature reserve at 7.08am.

A witness told Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News on Friday that the relic appeared to be about 3 inches long and cylindrical in shape.

He said that a visitor to the nature reserve chanced upon it at about 7am and alerted staff nearby.

A Reddit user said that the hiking trails had to be shut and park visitors were evacuated from the area following the discovery.

According to Shin Min, police officers arrived soon after and a cordon was put up in the area, extending to the carpark near Hindhede Drive.

After about five hours, the cordon was removed and the nature reserve became accessible to the public.