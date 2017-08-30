Victoria's Secret annual fashion show to be held in Shanghai in November

Angels will land in Shanghai come November, as China's biggest city hosts the Victoria's Secret fashion show.
SHANGHAI - Angels will land in Shanghai come November, as China's biggest city hosts the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

The company announced on Tuesday (Aug 29) on its Twitter and Instagram accounts as well as its website, that the annual lingerie extravaganza will be hitting the Chinese city for this year's edition.

The show, which has been staged in iconic cities including New York, London and Paris, will be held on Nov 28.

Breaking 2017 #VSFashionShow news: Shanghai, we're coming for you. Watch it Nov 28, 10/9C on @cbstv. Click our profile link for the full Angel line-up & more!

Around 50 models from all around the globe are expected to strut their stuff at the show. These include popular Angels such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge and Behati Prinsloo. Victoria's Secret also has Chinese models signed under the brand.

The company tweeted some photographs of its models dropping by its headquarters for fittings.

It will not be the first time Angels have visited Shanghai. They were there in March at the official opening of China's first flagship Victoria's Secret store.

The Shanghaiist website reported that while the company had been opening up a few beauty products and accessories stores around China in the last few years, the flagship store signalled a new phase of selling its signature lingerie to a growing Chinese middle class.

The 2016 edition of the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Paris, involved a record number of Chinese models and designers, as the company hopes to break into the Chinese market.

