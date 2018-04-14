Van catches fire near Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA advises motorists to drive carefully

SINGAPORE - A van caught fire on the bridge linking Woodlands Checkpoint to the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Saturday morning (April 14).

Real-time footage from the Land Transport Authority's OneMotoring website, captured at 10.20am, showed smoke plumes rising from a vehicle on the lane towards BKE, and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers on the scene.

In a statement on Facebook, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said a van caught fire on the bridge towards BKE at about 10am.

"The fire has since been extinguished by SCDF," said ICA. "Motorists leaving Woodlands Checkpoint towards Singapore are advised to drive cautiously and follow instructions of officers on site."

The Straits Times understands that no injuries were reported.