UWC and Tanglin Trust School send out alerts after kidnapping scare

SINGAPORE - Two international schools in the Dover area have alerted parents after two alleged attempts to kidnap their students in January.

Police reports have been filed for both cases.

The first case on Jan 11 involved a United World College (UWC) South-east Asia Dover campus middle school student who was waiting for her bus along Dover Road.

In a letter seen by The Straits Times that was issued to parents by the school, UWC said that the girl was approached by a man driving a van, who asked the student to get into the vehicle.

"The student took exactly the right action: she did not respond, walked away in the opposite direction of the van, and informed a known adult," said the letter. She and her parents filed a police report that night.

The second incident took place on Tuesday (Jan 16) at 12.30pm. A female student from Tanglin Trust School was walking to school from one-north MRT station when she was approached by two people in a white van to get in.

A school spokesman told The Straits Times that she ignored them and continued to walk to school. The two occupants of the van then got out of their vehicle and continued to entice her but she moved away quickly and arrived at school safely.

The student reported the incident to school management, who informed her parents.

The school later filed a police report, including a request for higher police presence in the vicinity. Tanglin Trust School is located about 2.5km away from UWC.

Both schools have sent out letters to parents about the incidents, while the children have been briefed on appropriate measures to keep themselves safe.

For example, Tanglin Trust School advised parents that "students should not walk alone in the vicinity of the school but walk with friends".

A UWC spokesman said the school also informed schools in the area and other international schools.

One international school here, Dulwich College, has alerted parents following the two incidents.

In a letter sent out on Wednesday (Jan 17), the school added: “We are indeed blessed to live in a country which is regarded as one of the safest in the world. However, low crime does not mean no crime and we urge you and your children to be vigilant, now and always.”

Mrs Jasmine Gan, a 31-year-old mother whose child goes to Tanglin Trust School, said she was shocked to learn about the incident involving a student from the school as she had “always thought Singapore was very safe”.

Told about the UWC incident, the Malaysian said she would be more vigilant. She already picks up her four-year-old son from the school daily.

“If I had a teenage girl, I would probably be more worried,” she said, noting the similarities between the two cases.

Nanny Nonietta Serna, 52, who usually picks up her employer's child after her activities at UWC, said her employer told her to remind the Grade 1 child to be aware of strangers and not to wander away to deserted areas.

A 15-year-old UWC student, who only wanted to be known as H.D., said the school has always taught its students what to do when approached by strangers like in the recent cases. "We're aware enough not to get into a stranger's vehicle. It's common sense," she said.

The police confirmed that two reports on the cases have been lodged and investigations are ongoing. The driver in one case has been identified and he is assisting with investigations, a police spokesman told The Straits Times.