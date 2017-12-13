US move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital draws mixed reactions in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Any premature and unilateral action to alter Jerusalem's status will impede progress for a peaceful solution in the city, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

Responding to US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Muis said it firmly agrees with Singapore's stance that the way forward is a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security.

Separately, the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas) said it was disappointed and extremely concerned by Mr Trump's decision.

In a statement on Tuesday (Dec 12), Pergas called the move "a step backwards in efforts to maintain regional stability, and can attract negative retaliation that can worsen the situation in Palestine, as well as global peace".

Mr Trump also plans to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. The move by Washington ignited a firestorm of protests worldwide, with many US allies warning against the repercussions it could spark.

Pergas warned that the move could be interpreted as support for Israel's "actions and policies that continue to oppress Palestinians", and said it may contravene the United Nations Security Council's resolution urging Israel to stop any activities related to the construction of illegal settlements on Palestinian territory.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had last week reaffirmed Singapore's longstanding and consistent support for a two-state solution.

Pergas also expressed support for MFA's statement, and said it believes "peace can only be achieved if the oppression and violence is stopped".

The association added: "Moving forward, Pergas sincerely hopes that the unfavourable responses from the global community and the prayers of the Muslim community, will motivate President Trump to re-evaluate his statement."

Minister for Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim said Pergas' statement is a "rational response" to the US move.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Dec 13), he reiterated Singapore's stance on the matter and said: "There has been doubt, anxiety, anger and fear in the hearts of Muslims the world over. This issue is a longstanding, complex problem that will require wisdom, trust and hard work by all parties involved."

He also called on Muslims in Singapore to pray for all who face setbacks and adversity.

"May we not succumb to dismay and anger, but instead let each of us continue to strive to be a blessing to all," he added.

When contacted, the National Council of Churches Singapore (NCCS) declined to comment "on an essentially political decision".

The Catholic Church and Jewish Welfare Board also declined comment.

Senior Pastor Yang Tuck Yoong from Cornerstone Church said his church welcomes Mr Trump's decision, as Jerusalem is "the eternal capital of Israel" according to the Bible.

Cornerstone Church, a member of the NCCS, has a congregation of more than 5,000.

Pastor Yang said Jerusalem is the "indivisible capital of Israel and that is really non-negotiable". Recognising this is "an essential element in any lasting peace in the region", he added.

However, he stressed that his church "will never advocate violence in any measure or form as the solution to the current situation in Israel".

"Today, Jerusalem remains one of the few places in the Middle East, where Jews, Christians and Muslims are able to pray in freedom, security and peace and we do not see this changing," he said.

Dr Tan Kim Huat, the academic dean of Trinity Theological College, urged representatives from various religions to give measured statements when weighing in on the sensitive issue.

He said different religions must continue to build trust with each other, citing mutual visits to theological schools as a way to do so.

At the grassroots level, community leaders such as imams and pastors must work to build trust and avoid making incendiary statements, he added.

"When there is real disagreement, there can be a discussion of viewpoints if there is trust between groups," he said.