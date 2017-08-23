US destroyer collision: USS John S. McCain's presence undetectable before tragedy struck, says MPA

SINGAPORE - Singapore authorities did not detect the presence of US warship John S. McCain before its collision with an oil tanker in Singapore waters on Monday (Aug 21) morning, surfacing a possible cause for the accident.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) told The Straits Times that its Vessel Traffic Information System (VTIS) had detected only the presence of the tanker, Alnic MC.

The monitoring system detects and tracks vessels via their radar or the Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals, which all commercial ships have to switch on but warships are exempt from doing so.

MPA said: "The international convention (SOLAS) for mandatory carriage of AIS is not applicable to ships of war and troop ships. In this case, MPA's VTIS and radar only detected the presence of the tanker.

"The incident occurred in Singapore waters in the Traffic Separation Scheme in the Singapore Strait. Investigations are ongoing."

The collision in the Singapore Strait left 10 naval sailors missing and five injured. The US Navy said on Tuesday that the remains of some sailors have been found.

It is unclear why the system did not detect the US warship, but military experts say it is not uncommon for naval vessels to switch off their AIS systems for security purposes and travel in stealth mode for security purposes..

Dr Sam Bateman, an ex-Commodore of the Royal Australian Navy and now an adviser to the Maritime Security Programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said: "Warships often don't have their AIS switched on because of security reasons... That's a real problem."

Another possible reason could be that the AIS had been deactivated due to a cyber-breach as reported by foreign media.

The International Maritime Organisation - a United Nations (UN) arm that oversees the safety and security of the global shipping sector - told The Straits Times that it is compulsory for all merchant ships to be equipped with radar and other systems that allow their movements to be tracked.

But the guidelines do not apply to military vessels, a spokesman said.

"While not mandatory, we do encourage all vessels - military and commercial - to adhere to the guidelines," the spokesman added, pointing out that cyber attacks against the shipping industry is a growing area of concern.

- Additional reporting by Zaihan Mohamed Yusof