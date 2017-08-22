US destroyer collision: More resources deployed to cover a wider search area, says Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

SINGAPORE - A multi-agency, and multi-national search and rescue effort led by Singapore has covered a wider area on Tuesday (Aug 22) for the 10 missing sailors of guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain after its collision with oil tanker Alnic MC.

Singapore has accepted and received offers of assistance from foreign countries, with Australia the latest to join in the search-and-rescue efforts, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Tuesday, in a statement providing updates.

MPA said the search area covered by the Singapore-led efforts have been expanded to cover 2,620 sq km, with Singapore and the United States covering the centre of the identified search area while Malaysian and Indonesian assets are covering the north and south.

The Straits Times understands that the search area on Monday was 128 sq km.

Ten crew of the US destroyer, which was involved in a collision with tanker Alnic MC in Singapore waters at 5.24am on Monday, remain unaccounted for. Five others were injured.

The MPA said the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) patrol vessels RSS Gallant and RSS Fearless were deployed on Tuesday, along with two vessels from the Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG).

To cover a wider search area, Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) deployed one Fokker 50 and one C-130, and had one Super Puma on standby, while the MPA, as the co-ordinating agency for the SAR efforts, has a craft on scene.

The search efforts are being coordinated with US, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia.

The MPA said Singapore yesterday accepted an offer of assistance from Indonesia to search the northern coast line of Bintan island.

It also accepted Malaysia's offer on Tuesday to send four aircraft to join the expanded search area, including along Malaysia's coast line.

Indonesia has increased its deployment to two aircraft and three vessels while Australia has offered Singapore, as the search-and-rescue lead, fixed wing assets to join the search, added the MPA.

The US Navy also deployed assets from USS America while diving operations by US Navy to access sealed compartments located in damaged parts of the ship are ongoing.

"In total, so far, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has deployed three patrol vessels, three fast craft, one frigate, two Super Pumas, one Chinook, one C-130 and one Fokker 50 while PCG deployed four patrol craft," said the MPA, adding that it has depoyed two craft, three tugboats and a team of divers.

It has also been issuing hourly navigational broadcasts to advise passing vessels of the incident and to request them to keep a lookout for any persons in the water.

USS John S. McCain, which was enroute to Singapore for a routine call, remains berthed at Changi Naval Base and Alnic MC is at Singapore's eastern anchorage for inspections.