US destroyer collision: Anxiety, then relief, for some families of USS John S. McCain crew

SINGAPORE - For more than 24 hours, American Justine Coleman fretted about the whereabouts of her estranged son, Garrett Gilliam, a United States naval sailor.

The 20-year-old was believed to be aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, based in Japan, when it collided with an oil tanker en-route to Singapore early Monday morning (Aug 21).

Unable to get a hold of her son or through to the McCain hotlines, Ms Coleman turned to a Facebook group for former crew members of the ship: "My son is aboard that ship. Please pray he's okay."

Ms Coleman, who lives in Houston, said she was desperate for any sign that her son was okay.

More than nine hours after she left the message, she told The Straits Times over Facebook Messenger at 11.30am (Singapore time) on Tuesday (Aug 22): "Things have not changed and my heart hurts so bad."

It was a worry shared by many of the crew's family members and loved ones. There are, after all, 10 sailors who remain missing. Another five were injured.

Another worried mother was Ms Theresa Palmer, who wrote on a Facebook group for members of the ship: "Waiting to hear from my son... I'm sick with worry."

Ms Toni R Greim-Findley, whose brother is on the ship, wrote: "Please send word to us, please. I am absolutely dying."

But around 12.30pm on Tuesday, a single phone call put Ms Coleman's anxiety to rest - and perhaps, others' too.

A US Navy representative had called, and told her that the families of those sailors who are missing or were injured had already been notified - in other words, no news was good news.

The representative added that some sailors may not have access to phones right now.

Still, the phone call came as a great relief to her.

"Now I pray he'll call us soon," she said.