US aircraft carrier in S'pore for port visit

The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), an aircraft carrier of the United States Navy which is longer than three football fields, arrived in Singapore yesterday for a regularly scheduled port visit.

It arrived with the Carrier Air Wing 17, guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill and guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson.

"The US and Singapore have a strong navy-to-navy relationship and we look forward to our time in port to continue to build on that connection in many ways," said Rear-Admiral Steve Koehler, commander of Carrier Strike Group 9.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt - which will be moored at the Changi Naval Base during its visit - will host ship tours and "key leader engagements" at the invitation of the US Embassy here, aimed at enhancing mutual understanding.

While off duty, sailors and marines from the aircraft carrier will also volunteer their time with local charities and participate in cultural exchanges.

While off duty, sailors and marines from the aircraft carrier will also volunteer their time with local charities and participate in cultural exchanges.

"US 7th Fleet port calls are both rich tourism opportunities for the crew and important relationship-building opportunities with the host nations," said Captain Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The 7th Fleet is a formation under the US Pacific Fleet. "Sailors have an opportunity to get some well-deserved rest and enjoy the vibrant cultures as they continue deployment," he added.

The Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group will continue its regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment after departing from Singapore, and will conduct operations that include addressing shared maritime security concerns.