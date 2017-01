SINGAPORE - Universal Studios Singapore (USS) passed its 25 million visitor mark on Tuesday morning (Jan 24) at 10am, just after the theme park opened.

The lucky pair of visitors, Ms Eun Ji Kim and Ms Seon Mi Hwang, won a full-day VIP tour of the theme park and a hamper with exclusive USS merchandise, both worth $888 in total.

The 19-year-old high school students are tourists from the South Korean city of Gyeongju.