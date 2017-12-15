Uber's 2016 data breach affected 380,000 in Singapore, biggest reported breach here

SINGAPORE - Personal information of 380,000 riders and drivers of ride-sharing app Uber in Singapore - including names, email addresses, and mobile phone numbers - were exposed in the app's data breach in 2016, making it the largest reported breach here to date.

Singapore's privacy watchdog, the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), said it is investigating if the company had breached any laws.

"Uber's breach has affected a significant number of users in Singapore. The PDPC takes a serious view of data breaches and is investigating whether Uber has breached the data protection provisions of the PDPA (Personal Data Protection Act)," said a PDPC spokesman.

"We expect Uber's full cooperation in the course of the investigation."

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) similarly said in a statement that it "expects Uber to be fully transparent and cooperate with local regulators to disclose the extent of those (drivers and customers) that have been affected in Singapore".

"Uber, as a transport service provider, should be held to high standards of public accountability in both ensuring commuter safety as well as complying with the Personal Data Protection Act in relation to the personal data of commuters or drivers that they have collected," said a LTA spokesman.

In a statement uploaded on Uber's help page, the company said individual riders do not need to take action as the company has not seen evidence of fraud or misuse tied to the incident.

The data breach incident, which occurred in October 2016, saw hackers stealing the personal data of about 57 million riders and drivers globally. Uber only disclosed the hack a year later on Nov 21, 2017.

The company paid US$100,000 (S$135,000) to the hacker responsible, which Reuters identified as a 20-year-old Florida man, to destroy the information.

Information such as trip location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, or dates of birth were not exposed, according to Uber's outside forensics experts.

This is the largest reported data breach of local information to date. In September 2014,the names, contact numbers and residential addresses of 317,000 customers were leaked by karaoke chain K Box Entertainment Group due to lax security measures.

K Box was fined $50,000 for flouting the Personal Data Protection Act.