Uber-Grab deal set to be announced

The long-rumoured deal for ride-hailing firm Grab to buy its rival Uber's South-east Asian business could be announced as soon as this week, reported Bloomberg.

Uber is expected to sell its entire regional business, while taking a stake of between 25 per cent and 30 per cent in the Malaysian company.

The move could create a monopoly here if ComfortDelGro pulls out of its deal with Uber and ties up with Grab, says The Straits Times' senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan, noting it would be interesting to see how the Competition Commission views any Uber-Grab deal.

