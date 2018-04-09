Uber app to continue here for another week

The Uber app remained up and running here yesterday, the day it was initially set to be deactivated and would have made Grab Singapore's de facto ride-hailing service.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) announced on Friday that Uber and Grab had agreed to keep the app going for another week, pending deliberations over interim measures to preserve competition.

The app will now stop serving Singapore on April 15, when users can continue to use their accounts in countries outside South-east Asia where Uber operates.

A check by The Straits Times found that cars were still available for hire on the Uber app yesterday.

The competition watchdog's announcement came after both ride-hailing firms proposed a set of "alternative interim measures" to those proposed by the CCCS. The agency said last month that it had grounds to suspect that Grab and Uber had infringed the Competition Act, and proposed measures to preserve competition while investigations are ongoing. These included mandating the two parties to maintain pricing and product options as they were before the deal, but have not been imposed.

The CCCS will deliberate on both parties' written representations and proposed measures this week.

On Saturday, the Philippine Competition Commission said it had also ordered Uber to continue domestic operations beyond its planned April 8 shut down while it reviews Grab's acquisition of Uber's operations in this region.

Tiffany Fumiko Tay