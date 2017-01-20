Two women nabbed for sale of counterfeit luxury goods at Far East Plaza

Two women were nabbed for selling counterfeit luxury goods including bags, shoes and clothes on Jan 19, 2017.
Two women were nabbed for selling counterfeit luxury goods including bags, shoes and clothes on Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Two women were nabbed for selling counterfeit luxury goods including bags, shoes and clothes on Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Two women were nabbed for selling counterfeit luxury goods including bags, shoes and clothes on Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
SINGAPORE - Two women have been arrested for selling counterfeit luxury goods at an Orchard Road mall.

Police said officers conducted raids at five shops in a shopping mall along Scotts Road on Thursday (Jan 19).

The mall is understood to be Far East Plaza.

They seized more than 900 pieces of "trademark infringing goods", including shoes, clothes, bags, accessories and watches.

"These goods had infringed the trademarks of various designer brands and are worth an estimated street value of about $200,000," police said.

Investigations against the suspects, aged 30 and 44, are ongoing.

Police said it takes a serious view against intellectual property right infringements and will take action against perpetrators.

Those found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to $100,000, or jailed up to five years, or both.

