Two Singaporeans, one a housewife, detained under ISA for terror-related activities

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporeans have been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for terrorism-related activities, the latest in a trickle of such arrests here.

They are Abu Thalha Samad, 25, a member of terror group Jemaah Islamiah (JI), and housewife Munavar Baig Amina Begam, a 38-year-old naturalised citizen from India, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement on Thursday (Nov 9).

The ministry said Abu Thalha had been educated in JI-linked schools in the region, where he also received paramilitary training.

In 2014, he took an oath of allegiance and became a JI member.

"He understood it to mean that he was duty-bound to carry out whatever instructions the JI leaders had for him, including performing armed jihad and sacrificing his life for the JI's violent cause," the ministry said.

Since 2016, he had been teaching at a JI-linked school.

But in August this year, the ministry said it worked with a "regional government" to deport him back to Singapore, where he was issued a two-year detention order in September.

It declined to disclose the country where he was, but it is understood the JI terror group is active in Indonesia.

As for Amina, the ministry said she was a supporter of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group, and had intended to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS.

"Amina was radicalised by a foreign online contact, who shared with her pro-ISIS materials, and convinced her that ISIS was fighting to defend Sunnis in the conflict zone," said the Ministry.

It also said she was prepared to undergo military training and take up arms and fight for ISIS.

Amina, who was detained for two years this month, had also influenced others by sharing materials promoting terrorism on social media.

She is the second woman to be detained under the ISA for terrorism-related activities.

The first was infantcare assistant Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, 22, who was arrested in June. She had planned to travel to Syria to be a "martyr's widow".

Meanwhile, a third Singaporean, Adzrul Azizi Bajuri, has been issued a restriction order after he was radicalised by ISIS propaganda online.

The order limits the activities of the 19-year-old, a former full-time national serviceman, and requires him to undergo religious counselling.

He he had come across ISIS-related videos in 2014 when watching videos on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the ministry said.

Although he had considered fighting for the group, he started "having some doubts about the legitimacy of ISIS ideology and its violent tactics" in August.

Meanwhile, a separate restriction order against former Moro Islamic Liberation Front member Mustafa Kamal Mohammad had been allowed to lapse in September, the ministry said, as the 62-year-old had been rehabilitated.