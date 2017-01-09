2 men arrested in Yishun carpark fight caught on video

SINGAPORE - Two men scuffling at a carpark in Yishun on Sunday (Jan 8) were arrested, police said.

The fight in the carpark of Orto leisure park between a Transcab driver and another man was recorded by a witness and posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

The video was later re-posted on Roads.sg. It is not clear what the dispute was about.

Police said they were alerted to the case of affray at 81 Lorong Chencharu at 2.42pm. Two men, aged 52 and 64, were arrested in relation to the case.

A taxi driver, understood to be the 64-year-old, and a driver in a white T-shirt were pushing each other in the clip lasting 1 minute and 4 seconds.

The driver gained the upper hand, but not before his shirt was torn by the taxi driver.

He landed a few blows on the older man before staff from a nearby eatery pulled them apart.

Police said investigations are ongoing.