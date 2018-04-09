Unhappy with inward-facing cameras in private-hire cars, cabs? Too bad for passengers

SINGAPORE - Taxi and private-hire car drivers scored a victory against fare cheats and abusive passengers with the roll-out of new rules that allow drivers to insist on the use of inward-facing video cameras.

The new rules kicked in on Monday (April 9).

Passengers who do not want to be recorded can choose not to use the transport service, said Singapore's privacy watchdog, the Personal Data Protection Commission, in its new advisory guidelines on in-vehicle recording by transport service providers.

The National Taxi Association had been lobbying for the use of inward-facing video cameras in taxis since 2015 to tackle the problem of unruly passengers and fare evaders.

Said the association's executive adviser, labour MP Ang Hin Kee: "The cameras will provide a greater sense of security, especially for female drivers, and help resolve disputes."

Mr Ang holds the same position with the National Private Hire Vehicles Association, which represents the interests of Uber and Grab drivers.

The image or voice of a person constitutes personal data, and in 2016, the privacy watchdog started a series of closed-door consultations with taxi and private-hire driver associations, the Vehicle Rental Association, and taxi and car rental companies to address the use of such data.

After several months, the privacy watchdog, working closely with the Land Transport Authority, developed the guidelines.

Although the guidelines appear to be in favour of drivers, they also require transport service companies and drivers to abide by the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), fully in force since July 2, 2014.

For instance, the new advisories require transport service providers to display a prominent notice to inform passengers that inward-facing video cameras are deployed in the vehicle and to explain their purpose.

Drivers are not allowed to upload such videos on social media, but the videos can be used to assist in official investigations.

Passengers can request to view or to be given such recordings. The cost is borne by the transport company but if the company deems it too expensive to retrieve the recording, it can refuse the request.

Transport service providers must also put in place adequate security measures to protect consumers' personal data, or risk fines of up to $1 million under the PDPA.