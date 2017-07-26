Two men injured after crashing into back of stationary car on SLE

SINGAPORE - Two men were injured after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into the back of a car which had stalled on Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Monday (July 24).

Graphic videos of the accident circulating online show two riders flung off their green motorcycle after they crashed into a stationary white sedan on the highway. The boot of the car was open, with the hazard lights on.

In one of the videos, the pillion rider is shown being flung into the air and landing several metres away from the car.

The crash happened on Monday (July 24) on the first lane of SLE before the Lentor Avenue exit. The two men were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital with leg injuries and were conscious, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times.

SCDF said the two injured riders were in their 20s and 30s, and that it had dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

Mr Manster Wirman, 36, a sideloader operator at Jurong port, said he was on his way to Johor Baru with his family when he noticed the stationary Audi on the rightmost lane.

He said: "While checking the left mirror, I heard a loud bang... We were shocked and my wife cried.

"I helped in clearing the obstacles on the road but dared not touch (one of the injured riders) in case I injured him further."

ST has contacted the police for more information.